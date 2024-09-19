Angela Strozewski Honored

Angela Strozewski, executive vice president and chief operations officer at New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp (NHMB), was named this year’s NH Business Review Excellence Award winner in the Financial Services category.

“Angela has been instrumental in setting NHMB and our affiliates up for success over the years. Her leadership throughout our growth and expansion, expertly helped us navigate COVID and continues to ensure our company evolves with rapidly changing technology. She always puts our customers and employees first,” said Gregg Tewksbury, CEO & President of NHMB.

