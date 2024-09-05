See cars, sip coffee

Cars & Coffee on Capitol, hosted by Revelstoke Coffee, is a gathering of people and their vehicles in downtown Concord. All makes and models are welcome and encouraged. From rat-rods to exotics, muscle cars to imports, tuners to classics, and everything in between, if you’re proud of it, we want to see it. Held on the second Sunday of each month, the Main Event on Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. is presented by Grappone. The show is held around the state capitol building on Capitol Street, Park Street, and State Street, directly across from Revelstoke Coffee. The streets are closed to normal traffic, open for show car parking only. Visit oncapitol.com for more information.

