PEDAL POWER

Support of this event, whether as a rider, fundraiser, volunteer, or donor, makes a difference in the lives of those closest to us battling cancer. Every dollar matters and supports the Pedaling for Hope Fund at Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care. The Fund largely underwrites the event. Whether you’re looking for a road ride, an exciting gravel ride, or an adventurous trek on the mountain bike trails, Pedaling for Payson has something for everyone. Choose from various routes including 50 mile, 30 mile, 16 mile, mountain bike, 22 mile gravel, and 45 mile gravel rides. Join Concord Hospital Trust on Saturday, Sept. 7 for the 19th annual Pedaling for Payson Bike Event at Elm Brook Park in Hopkinton. New this year is a Stationary Spin Ride hosted and sponsored by Megan Farmer of Ride It Like You Stole It Spin! Online registration closes Thursday, Sept. 5. Visit runsignup.com/Race/NH/Contoocook/PedalingforPayson to register.

