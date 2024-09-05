Looking for Tiny Tim

With its fall productions already in rehearsals, Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, is announcing video submissions for adults and kids interested in joining the cast of its 2024 production of A Christmas Carol: The Musical Ghost Story. This exciting take on a holiday classic has quickly become a Lakes Region tradition and this year’s production runs for four performances, December 13-15. Last year’s production was the highest attended show in Powerhouse’s short history, and the vast majority of last year’s onstage cast and caroling choir are returning to the show. But there are some slots available for adults, especially in the choir, and the company is looking to add some new kids to the mix as well. In particular, the company is looking for a new Tiny Tim, as the talented performer from the past three years is no longer tiny! There is no age or height requirement, but the shorter the better, and the role could be played by a boy or girl. The performer should be able to handle several lines as well as an important solo singing part in the finale, so confidence and a good ear for music is a must.

All the details on how to audition for any role can be found at powerhousenh.org/auditions, and the registration form and video submission are due by Sept. 15. Rehearsals will begin Oct. 20 and will generally be Sunday afternoons, and Monday and Wednesday evenings. Not all actors are called to every rehearsal, and the registration form provides an opportunity to list any conflicts you may have. If you have any questions, email info@powerhousenh.org to find out more. Powerhouse’s 2024 season continues with a staged reading of The Immigrant on Sept. 7 and 8, and an exciting theatre adventure at Prescott Farm called Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland on Sept. 15, 21, and 22 that is appropriate for all ages. For all ticket information, go to powerhousenh.org.

