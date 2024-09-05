Kicking off with ‘The Odyssey’

Portsmouth’s Pontine Theatre kicks off its 47th Season with performances of Odysseus by guest artist William George, founding director of Pennsylvania’s Kingfisher Theatre. His latest creation is a fresh and intimate interpretation of the eternal Greek legend, The Odyssey. This timeless tale follows the mythical ten-year journey of one man, Odysseus, struggling to make his way home after the Trojan War. In a stage performance that is at once epic and “breathtaking”—with live musical soundscapes performed by percussionist Rob Aptaker—this new solo work from William George, with directorial assistance from Gerard Stropnicky (co-founder of Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble), is a sensory experience and a once-in-a-decade theatre event not to be missed. Guest Artist William George performs Odysseus at Pontine Theatre, September 20-22. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The season continues with performances of T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets by guest artist John Farrell (Director of Freeport, Maine’s Figures of Speech). Mr. Farrell committed to memory the 886 lines of Four Quartets and now tours internationally with his recitation of this epic poem. An unquestioned masterpiece of 20th-century literature, Four Quartets is a complex, deeply moving meditation on time, memory, and human striving toward the divine. Writing at the height of his artistic powers, Eliot packed into Four Quartets a summation of his views on poetry and art, on mystical experience, and on humankind’s relationship to history and time.

October 25-27, Pontine Theatre presents guest artist John Farrell performing T.S. Eliot’s Four Quartets. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets at pontine.org.

