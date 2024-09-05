Coming ‘Full Circle’

In celebration of two years of creative exploration and vibrant community engagement, Mosaic Art Collective proudly presents “Full Circle: The Speed of Light.” To mark their two-year anniversary, both established and emerging artists were invited to participate in their second annual juried s how. On view through Oct. 1, an opening reception and birthday celebration will be held on Sept. 14 from 4 to 8 p.m. Mosaic Art Collective is located in the heart of downtown Manchester, adjacent to The Palace Theatre. Vi s i t mosaicartcollective.com for more information .

