Annual Fall Bulb Fundraiser

Find spring bulbs for your garden through Sept. 23. Didn’t see that favorite flower come up this spring? Did the wacky weather kill off some of your most prized flower bulbs? Consider purchasing spring blooming bulbs from our annual fall fundraiser! This year we’re offering an assortment of daffodils, hyacinths, tulips, iris, alliums, and specialty bulbs. All bulbs have a hardiness zone of at least zone 5, to ensure that they will survive our Merrimack County winters. Orders will be taken through Sept. 23. People will be able to pick up their orders at the MCCD office (10 Ferry Street, Suite 211, Concord) on Friday, Oct. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. and at the Contoocook Farmers’ Market on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, just in time to get those bulbs planted before the first severe frost. Proceeds go to our scholarship, education, and local foods programming. You can download an order form, color guide, and bulb description guide on our website at http://www.merrimackccd.org or contact the office at 603-223-6020/info@merrimackccd.org to have one mailed to you.

Buzz on Pollinators

Join the Merrimack County Conservation District for a Pollinator and Beneficial Insect Short Course being held on Friday, Sept. 6, at NHTI Concord’s Community College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This course is tailored to farmers, gardeners, pesticide applicators, and those who want to learn more about our important pollinators. Topics include: the Importance of Pollinators, Bee Biology and Habitat Needs, Habitat Assessment and Restoration. Participants will enjoy the opportunity to engage in an Outdoor Field Pollinator experience and Beneficial Insect ID integrated with Pest and Pollinator Management. Pollinators are in decline. We must act now to protect and provide the habitats they need to thrive. Pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects, are essential for the health of our ecosystem. They play a critical role in the reproduction of over 85% of flower plants, including many of the fruits and vegetables we rely on. Without pollinators, we risk facing food security and biodiversity challenges. Come learn about their biology and how to conserve them in our gardens, fields, and forests.

This workshop is in partnership among NHTI; Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation; USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service; Merrimack County Conservation District; Belknap County Conservation District; and Hillsborough County Conservation District. The short course fee is $20. For more information or to register, please contact Merrimack County Conservation District: (603) 223-6020, https://merrimackccd.org/, or info@merrimackccd.org.

