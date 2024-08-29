the fells schedule

First Thursday Hike at The Fells:

Thursday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m.

This informal, moderate walk is an opportunity to get a little exercise, spend time out in the landscape, and perhaps discover something new about the property once owned by the John Hay family. Members: free, non-members: included with regular admission fee. No registration required. Meets at The Fells Kiosk.

“Wind / Water / Fire / Ice,” Dave Anderson:

Thursday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.

Dave Anderson, the Senior Director of Education at the Society for the Protection of NH Forests, will give a presentation about the historic weather events in New Hampshire and their impacts on forests at the state and local level, including around Lake Sunapee. Anderson is also a writer and co-host of “Something Wild,” the natural history and forest-related Friday radio feature and podcast on New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR). In 2014, Anderson received the prestigious Fred E. Beane Award for effective, fair, and balanced statewide communications on issues affecting agriculture and forestry in New Hampshire. Members: $10 per person, Non-members: $15 per person. Advance registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome. Meets in the Gatehouse Classroom. To inquire or register, please call 603-763-4789 x3.

Hay Day Fall Festival:

Sunday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A fun-filled day for all ages with old-fashioned games, music, children’s art projects, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, face painting, and more. Explore nature trails, create a fairy house in the Fairy Village, and discover our exhibits and art installations. Step back in time and take a historic tour of the Main House and gardens, or simply imagine a simpler bygone life while relaxing on the Veranda. A delicious lunch will be for sale from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Members: free, non-members: included in regular admission fee.

Summer Concert with Peabody’s Coal Train:

Sunday, Sept. 22, 5 – 7 p.m.

Peabody’s Coal Train (PCT) is a unique, local NH acoustic Americana 6-piece band featuring strings and shared vocal harmonies. Musicians are Jason Teaster on acoustic guitar, Dave Anderson on harmonica, Steve Cybulski on banjo, Dave Carroll on mandolin, Marc Fraley on upright bass, and Scott Hayes on guitar and dobro. Our home is the Contoocook River Valley of central NH. We enjoy playing originals and covers that tell stories which celebrate the triumphs and tragedies of human conditions. We particularly appreciate opportunities to interact with a listening audience in special venues with neighbors and new friends. We encourage you to please bring your own picnic to enjoy as you listen to the music. $35 per person. Advance registration is required, call 603-763-4789 x3 or visit thefells.org.

Volunteer Appreciation:

Thursday, Sept. 26, 5 – 7 p.m.

In honor of Diane Wheaton, the Diane M. Wheaton Endowment Fund for Volunteers was established to provide financial support for volunteer-related activities. A special event is held at the end of each season to thank and recognize volunteers. This event provides an opportunity for the volunteers, staff, and board members to gather, socialize, and convey the well-deserved appreciation. Volunteers are recognized with a variety of annual awards, including the Volunteer of the Year Award. Please join us for a special evening of appreciation and gratitude with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and conversation on the Veranda, in the Gardens, and dinner in the Pavilion. Dinner will be catered by Bryan Leary. Reservations are required by calling the office at 603-763-4789 or emailing info@thefells.org.

Fungi Foray:

Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 – 4 p.m.

Join Maynard Wheeler and the Sunapee Region Mycology Club for an informative presentation about mushrooms, followed by an identification walk on our woodland and lakeshore hiking trails. This annual event is intended for the beginner as well as the more experienced. Meets at the Pavilion. Fells members $5 per person; Non-members $10 per person. Advance registration requested; walk-ins also welcome. To inquire or register, please call 603-763-4789 x3.

