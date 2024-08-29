Rachel Kushner book talk

On Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m., New York Times bestselling author and two-time National Book Award finalist Rachel Kushner visits The Music Hall Lounge with her newest book, Creation Lake.

Named a Most Anticipated Book of 2024 and longlisted for the Booker Prize, Creation Lake is a reinvention of noir that features bold characters set in the atmospheric French countryside. The 5:30 p.m. event includes an author conversation and an audience Q&A, followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth.

From New York Times bestselling author Rachel Kushner comes Creation Lake — a complex story set in France and brimming with artistic prose, high comedy, and intriguing espionage. Commanded by her mysterious but powerful employers, thirty-four-year-old secret agent Sadie Smith arrives in a remote corner of France to infiltrate a commune of radical eco-activists. The commune, led by Bruno Lacombe, occupies a Neanderthal cave in a region full of ancient farms and sleepy villages. Sadie attempts to seduce the enigmatic Bruno; however, Bruno’s charm and tragic story may alter her plans.

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Rachel Kushner with Creation Lake on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m. is $45. The ticket package includes a signed book ($30, hardcover), an author discussion, Q&A, and a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress St., Portsmouth.

