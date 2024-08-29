A ‘Split ’ collaboration

The New London Barn Playhouse is thrilled to announce a developmental production of the new musical Split in collaboration with the award-winning Off-Broadway theater company, Transport Group.

Performances of Split will take place at the New London Barn Playhouse from Sept. 5 to Sept. 8. Tickets are available for purchase through the New London Barn Playhouse box office and online at nlbarn.org.

The inaugural production of its Nest new works program, this exciting production features a cast with a bevy of Broadway credits including Katie Thompson*, J. Antonio Rodriguez*, Legna Cedillo*, Jacob Keith Watson*, and Grace Katherine Beaudut, with additional casting to be announced.

With a book by Michele Lowe and music, lyrics, and co-orchestrations by Jonathan Larson Award Winner Zoe Sarnak, Split will be helmed by Transport Group’s Artistic Director, Jack Cummings III**, whose innovative direction has garnered praise from both audiences and critics, including Obie awards and Drama Desk Awards. The creative team includes scenic design by Oscar Escobedo+ and Brett J. Banakis+, orchestrations by Sarnak and Rodney Bush, music supervision by Rodney Bush, lighting design by Keith Truax+, sound design by Zachariah Rossenbaum, props design by Finley Fields, and music direction by Jon Bauerfield. Additional creative team positions will be announced soon.

Original Transport Group casting was by Nora Brennan, and casting for this developmental production is by Michael Cassara. The Stage Management team includes Francis Eric Montesa* and Harriett Butler*.

Split tells the powerful story of Lillian, a former research scientist at Los Alamos during WWII, and her daughter Amy, as they embark on a road trip to the Grand Canyon in the summer of 1953. This mother and daughter are bound by family ties and a love of science, but Lillian’s secret goal is to set Amy’s life on a different course. By the end of their journey, it will be Amy who changes her mother’s life forever.

“We are overjoyed to partner with Transport Group and bring Split to the stage,” said Elliott Cunningham, Managing Director of the New London Barn Playhouse. Keith Coughlin, Executive Artistic Director, added, “this musical is a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity, and we are excited for our audiences to experience this extraordinary journey.”

Jack Cummings III says, “working with Michele Lowe and Zoe Sarnak on Split has been a thrilling process. Their combined talents have created a piece that is both deeply moving and musically vibrant. We look forward to sharing this developmental production with the New London community and beyond.”

Split is sponsored in part by the inaugural members of the Nest Program at the New London Barn Playhouse: Maggie and John Ford, Dawn Tucker, Ginny Gwynn and Jon Bellis, Kara and Jamie Gruver, Betsy and Dan Junius, Mary Lou and Dusty Hoyt, and Lynn Gilbert and Jane Van Bremen.

