A physical theater drama in the Gallery

3S Artspace is pleased to announce Articine Shadows – A Physical Dance Theater Drama. This event will be held in the main gallery at 3S, accompanying the exhibit on display, Each Has Their Grief, works by Peter Bruun.

Each Has Their Grief features Bruun’s paintings and drawings which emerged from within the grief surrounding the death of his daughter from an accidental overdose.

Join us for the performance of Shadows, by Articine Dance Theater on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Articine Dance Theater describes its vision as one that, “boldly imagines the universal delivery of empathetic and effective healthcare that embraces the arts to support healing and well-being for healthcare providers and their patients.”

Articine Dance Theater is a renowned arts nonprofit led by doctors, teachers, and artists. Cofounder Amanda Whitworth was named the eighth New Hampshire Artist Laureate, included in New Hampshire Union Leader’s “40 under 40,” and awarded a Vermeil Medal from the Academy of Arts, Sciences, and Letters in Paris, France.

Cofounder Robin Marcotte is an international award-winning physical theater artist and educator. He is an Associate Professor of Theater at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Robin has formal training in Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction from UMass Medical School and is a certified Standardized Patient Educator.

Cofounder Bobby Kelly is a triple-boarded physician (Family Medicine, Preventive Medicine & Addiction Medicine) who has worked in primary care, physician leadership, and public health in New Hampshire over the last decade.

“I was first introduced to Amanda Whitworth when she teamed up with local musician Elissa Margolin to shoot a video in our gallery,” said Beth Falconer, Executive Director of 3S Artspace. “The piece was stunning and we were again introduced through GoodWork Seacoast, as Articine was exploring the creation of their nonprofit. What you see on stage is exquisite. What I saw behind the scenes was equally inspirational. Please give yourself the gift of seeing Articine in this intimate environment.”

Articine will be performing the program Shadows, which portrays a poor couple working opposite shifts as they struggle through addiction and family crisis to find hope. With its visceral, acrobatic movement and compelling story of strength, desire, and loss, this one-act straddles the worlds of dance and theater.

After the performance, Articine will hold a Q&A session with the audience to discuss the themes and artistic elements represented in the show. This debrief session will be facilitated by Dr. Bobby Kelly, and will include the performers as well as additional medical experts.

Audience members will have the opportunity to pair their experience watching Articine Dance Theater with viewing Peter Bruun’s exhibit, creating a moment where interdisciplinary arts come together to supplement one another and aid a holistic discussion around difficult, emotional, and important subjects in the healthcare sphere.

Healthcare professionals are eligible for a 50% discount off the price of tickets. Please contact Sara O’Reilly (soreilly@3sarts.org), Marketing Manager at 3S, for the discount code.

For more information about the event, the exhibition, and other related events, visit 3sarts.org.

