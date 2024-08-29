A Labor Day Weekend tradition

The Hopkinton State Fair celebrates the best of agriculture, entertainment, and community spirit in New Hampshire. Join us for an unforgettable experience filled with thrilling Midway rides, live music, delicious food, and exciting competitions like the Monster Truck and Demolition Derby Grandstand Shows.

Discover local artisans and enjoy a variety of attractions for all ages, including world-famous performances by Disc Dogs. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a returning fan, the Hopkinton State Fair offers something for everyone.

This year’s fair runs from Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2. Fair hours are Thursday 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, Saturday & Sunday 8 a.m. – 11 p.m., Monday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New this year is Disc-Connected K9s, a team of world-class canine athletes showcasing incredible disc dog performances. Led by skilled trainers, the dogs perform thrilling tricks and high-flying stunts, demonstrating agility, speed, and precision. Disc-Connected K9s will be performing three shows each day of the fair.

For more information, visit hsfair.org.

