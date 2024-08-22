Terra String Quartet to perform free concert

Sophie Kaye Photography-The Terra String Quartet.

Twiggs Gallery has organized a lovely evening of free chamber music with the Terra String Quartet on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Twiggs Gallery (254 King Street in Boscawen.)

Prizewinners at the 2023 Melbourne International Chamber Music Competition and the 2023 Osaka International Chamber Music Competition, the Terra String Quartet is a vibrant, young international ensemble based in New York City. They are composed of graduates of The Juilliard School, The New England Conservatory, Harvard University, and the Curtis Institute of Music. These four musicians hail from across the globe and, through their unique individuality as artists, are committed to infusing the string quartet with equal parts passion, spontaneity, and humor.

The quartet is attending an arts residency at the Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen. Avaloch Farm offers a unique opportunity for chamber music and jazz ensembles, at any stage of development, to have the time and space to work intensively on repertoire, prepare for recordings, concerts, or competitions, work with composers on commissions, and forge or reconnect to a group musical identity.

Twiggs Gallery is delighted to team with Avaloch Farm to introduce these world-class musicians to the local community with intimate concerts in the gallery. The concert is free, and light refreshments will be served.

Twiggs Gallery is a 501c3 non-profit offering regional art exhibitions, adult art classes and community events.

Visit TwiggsGallery.org for more information.

Related Posts