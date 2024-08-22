Capital Mineral Club presents the 60th annual Gem,
Mineral & Jewelry Show.
Come see gems, jewelry,
minerals, fossils, carvings,
displays, demonstrations
and more at the Everett
Arena (15 Loudon Road,
Concord) on Saturday, Aug.
24 ( 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and
Sunday, Aug. 25 (10 a.m. to
4 p.m.) Admission is $5 for
adults, children under 12
free with an adult.
The Capital Mineral Club
is a 501(c)(3) organization
that supports education in
geology, mineralogy and related subjects. For more information visit capitalmineralclub . or g
