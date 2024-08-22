Capital Mineral Club presents the 60th annual Gem,

Mineral & Jewelry Show.

Come see gems, jewelry,

minerals, fossils, carvings,

displays, demonstrations

and more at the Everett

Arena (15 Loudon Road,

Concord) on Saturday, Aug.

24 ( 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and

Sunday, Aug. 25 (10 a.m. to

4 p.m.) Admission is $5 for

adults, children under 12

free with an adult.

The Capital Mineral Club

is a 501(c)(3) organization

that supports education in

geology, mineralogy and related subjects. For more information visit capitalmineralclub . or g

