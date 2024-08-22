Landowner woods forum set for Aug. 22

Courtesy—Photo of Ann and Marc Davis taken by Tod Lloyd, November 2023 at the Woods Without Gile.

Are you interested in learning about ways to manage your woodlot? If yes, then you should register today for a free “Landowner Woods Forum” the evening of Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Woods Without Gile in Springfield.

Participants will meet at 5:15 p.m. at the Gardner Wayside Memorial State Park on NH Route 4A in Wilmot and then carpool to the woodlot. Registration is limited and required.

The program is sponsored by the NH Timberland Owners Association (NHTOA) and UNH Cooperative Extension.

The goal of this walk and talk forum (rain or shine) is to provide landowners with information about: Alternative options for their land; What information they need to make informed decisions; Where to go for reliable information; and how their land fits into the larger landscape.

Join Wilmot residents Ann and Marc Davis, owners of the Woods Without Gile, and UNH Extension foresters Tim Fleury, Dode Gladders and Steve Roberge. This forum is designed for new and longer-term landowners alike. The Davises are the 2022 NH Tree Farmers of the Year. They placed an easement on the property in 2007 with Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust.

Registration is available from the NHTOA at nhtoa.org/events/woodlot-forum-wilmot. More information is available on the NHTOA website – nhtoa.org.

