Impactful author conversations

On Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., environmental science professor Paul Bierman and acclaimed science journalist Brandon Keim will visit The Music Hall Lounge with their books, When the Ice Is Gone and Meet the Neighbors. Join us for an impactful conversation with two leading scholars on climate change and animal intelligence.

The 7 p.m. event includes an author conversation with Jameson French, an audience Q&A, and a post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets are $20, and the books will be available for purchase. The event will be held at The Music Hall Lounge (131 Congress St., Portsmouth).

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Paul Bierman and Brandon Keim is $20. Signed copies of both books will be available for purchase. The ticket package includes a reserved seat, an author discussion, Q&A, and a post-show meet-and-greet.

Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603-436-2400, or in person at the McKeon Ticketing Hub at 104 Congress St.

