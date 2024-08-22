Art show captures essence of landscapes

Step into a world where nature’s subtle whispers are translated into vibrant brushstrokes at Jim Murphy’s latest exhibition, “The Life That Surrounds Us,” held at the Cunningham Gallery at the Jaffrey Civic Center. Renowned for his deep connection to the trees, forests, and skies of the Monadnock area, Murphy brings forth a series of impressionistic works that capture the essence of these landscapes not merely in form but in spirit.

The event will run until Sept. 28, offering ample opportunity to experience Murphy’s distinctive style that intertwines the warmth and coolness, darkness and light, of the natural world. Unlike traditional landscape painting, Murphy uses trees as a medium for personal expression. His art is imbued with the dynamic movement of trees and the transformative interplay of light within forested vistas. The play of warm and cool colors masterfully conveys the dualities found in nature, rendering each piece a complex, emotional tapestry.

A celebratory artist reception on Friday, Aug. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m., invites art lovers to immerse themselves in these soulful canopies while engaging directly with the artist. This show promises not just a visual feast but a deeper understanding of the personal narratives and environmental reverence that shape Murphy

