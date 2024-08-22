An evening with indie jazz duo

Experience an evening of exceptional music, delicious food, and fine wine in an intimate and relaxed setting. The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Eatery is thrilled to present the indie jazz duo Taylor O’Donnell and Mike Effenberger on Thursday, Aug. 22.

This unique event promises an evening of extraordinary music, gourmet food, and exquisite wine, all in an intimate and relaxed atmosphere.

Taylor O’Donnell and Mike Effenberger bring a dynamic and innovative approach to jazz, blending the rich musical traditions of the 20th century with the vibrant energy of contemporary popular music. Their performances feature surrealist reimaginings of artists like Elliott Smith and the Pixies, alongside Vincent Persichetti’s sonic riddles and Paul Simon’s transcendent melodies. The result is a singular musical perspective focused on melody, gesture, and aural storytelling.

Known for her exploratory use of vocal color and texture, Taylor O’Donnell

is a contemporary vocalist, educator, and conductor. Her roots in R&B, folk, jazz, rock, and classical music inform her deep love for vocal improvisation and her ability to connect deeply with her audience.

Mike Effenberger, a resident of the NH Seacoast since 2007, is a graduate of New School University in New York City. He has studied with renowned artists such as Jane Ira Bloom, Kenny Werner, and Fred Hersch. Mike’s unmistakable voice in music draws from gospel, minimalism, jazz, and 20th-century music.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a complimentary wine tasting, followed by dinner service at 6 p.m. Enjoy our delicious food and wine before the show, with dessert and drinks available during the performance. After the show, interact with the artists and explore their music and merchandise.

Hermit Woods Winery and Eatery is located at 72 Main Street in Meredith, NH. Visit hermitwoods.com to learn more.

