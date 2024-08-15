Print exhibition comes to Portsmouth

3S Artspace is pleased to announce its inaugural Print Expo and Exhibition centered around the theme of “In This Moment.” This exhibition will run through August 25. It will feature over fifty printmaking artists from across the Northeast. Many pieces in the exhibition will be on sale.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet artist vendors, discuss their craft, and purchase prints. During a member’s only hour on Saturday, August 10 of the expo, members will have the opportunity for a “first look” at the art for purchase, allowing them to snag their favorite works.

Artists will display works in different mediums ranging from linocuts, monoprints, woodcuts, lithographs, screen-printing, etching, and more.

This Expo and Exhibition will permeate 3S’s halls, from the Main Gallery, the Lobby Gallery, and the Performance Space to the Shop at 3S. The walls and shelves will be stocked with art from printmakers across the Northeast.

For this event’s theme, artists were asked to submit works responding to the prompt, “In This Moment.” We wanted to know — What’s on their minds? What are they loving? Celebrating? Protesting? Contemplating? Grieving? Honoring?

“What’s so exciting about printmaking is that it is a genre with so many subgenres. It’s a medium that requires an incredible amount of creativity and is often matched with a more accessible price point. We’re thrilled to spotlight printmaking as a way for folks to engage with printmaking as a medium and support contemporary and emerging artists,” said Beth Falconer, the Executive Director of 3S Artspace, about the event.

Amongst the art and opportunities for visitors to engage with the artists, Carand Burnet will be performing live music on Sunday, the bar will be open, and there will be assorted refreshments. This celebration of the printmaking craft will return to Portsmouth in years to come.

“We plan to make this a signature 3S event and continue the Print Exhibition and Expo each year, hoping that it becomes a mainstay of what Portsmouth offers its residents and tourists,” said Beth Falconer.

For more information about the expo, exhibition, and related events, visit 3sarts.org. All events for the Expo and Exhibition are free and open to the public

