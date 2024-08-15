Juried show at Civic Center

The Jaffrey Civic Center is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest art show, “The JCC Juried Show: Contrasts in Time, Tradition and Transformation,” showcasing the work of Jill Fischman, Seth Holtzman, Mary Bradley, Edith Beal Tuttle, Judy Unger-Clark, Susan Garry, Don Collins, Martha Behrens-Temple, Amy McGregor-Radin, Holly Harmon-Morse, Paul R Cooper, Phil Bean, and Maureen Ahern.

The exhibition will run through Sept. 21 in the Auditorium Gallery in the Jaffrey Civic Center (40 Main Street, Jaffrey).

This dynamic exhibition brings together 13 artists’ work, chosen by our juror Craig Stockwell, in accordance with our theme: let’s bridge the gap between past and present, inviting audiences to appreciate both the timeless beauty of tradition and the dynamic creativity of transformation in art.

We hope our exhibition of “Contrasts in Time: Tradition and Transformation” will spark dialogue about continuity and change in art.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the artists at the opening reception, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. This show will have 3 People’s Choice Awards and prizes to accompany them. The voting ends Sept. 20. There will be a ballot box for audience members to cast their vote at the JCC for these three categories: Best in Show, Best Technical, and Strongest Emotional Connection. Winners and prizes will be announced at 5:30 p.m. during a second Awards Reception which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The exhibition will be open to the public Wednesdays-Fridays 12 – 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission is free, and our building is handicapped accessible.

