CRAFTING COMMUNITY

Courtesy-Featured panelists Wren Morrocco, Barbara Sorce and Al Jaeger.

Twiggs Gallery, in partnership with Concord Makerspace, will be hosting a discussion with members of the New Hampshire Potters’ Guild (NHPG) for their “Third Thursday Discussion Series: Building Creative Communities” on Thursday, August 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Twiggs Gallery, located at 254 King Street in Boscawen. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are looking forward to talking with NHPG about how they are successfully building a rich and vibrant community of artists and craftsmen,” shared Twiggs Gallery director Laura Morrison. “The series is an open-style panel discussion engaging the local creative community in conversations about how we can all work together to help each other grow, not only as creative beings but as a thriving creative community that benefits everybody.”

The discussion will feature NHPG panelists Wren Morrocco, Chair; Barbara Sorce, Kiln Coordinator; and Al Jaeger, 2021 Governor’s Arts Awardee “Living Treasure” and the longest current member. NHPG is working on many exciting projects, including building a wood-fired Anagama Kiln at Al Jaeger’s picturesque property in Deerfield, NH. The kiln has been a cooperative and collaborative affair and is scheduled to debut its first firing in September with a day-long event and exhibition open to the public.

Local artists, crafters, musicians, performers, makers, creatives, writers, collectors, and anyone interested in living and working in a thriving arts community are encouraged to join the discussion.

Twiggs Gallery offers regional art exhibitions, adult art classes, and community events. The gallery is handicapped accessible and located at 254 King Street, Jct. Rte 3 & 4, Boscawen, NH, TwiggsGallery.org. Concord Makerspace, located at 197 North Main Street, Unit 4, in Boscawen, is a member-based community workspace featuring a woodshop, 3-D printers, laser cutters, and more, ConcordMakerspace.org. Learn more about the New Hampshire Potters’ Guild at nhpottersguild.org.

Related Posts