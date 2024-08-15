‘Beethoven, Dvorak, Ginastera’ in Peterborough

Electric Earth Concerts presents ”Beethoven, Dvorak, Ginastera” on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Town House in Peterborough.

Musicians from the Sebago-Long Lake festival return for a second collaboration. Emilie-Anne Gendron, violin, Todd Phillips, violin, Matthew Sinno, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Mihae Lee, piano; and EEC Artistic Director Laura Gilbert, flute.

The program: Alberto Ginastera: Impresiones de la Puna for flute and strings, Ludwig van Beethoven: String Trio in G, Op. 9, No. 1, and Antonín Dvorak: Piano Quartet in E-Flat, Op. 87.

Alberto Ginastera was an Argentine composer of classical music. He is considered to be one of the most important 20th-century classical composers of the Americas. Ginastera grouped his music into three periods: “Objective Nationalism” (1934–1948), “Subjective Nationalism” (1948–1958), and “Neo-Expressionism” (1958–1983). Among other distinguishing features, these periods vary in their use of traditional Argentine musical elements. His Objective Nationalistic works often integrate Argentine folk themes in a straightforward fashion, while works in the later periods incorporate traditional elements in increasingly abstracted forms.

Many of Ginastera’s works were inspired by the Gauchesco tradition. This tradition holds that the gaucho,or landless native horseman of the plains, is a symbol of Argentina.

Antonín Dvorak was a Czech composer. He frequently employed rhythms and other aspects of the folk music of Moravia and his native Bohemia, following the Romantic-era nationalist example of his predecessor Bedrich Smetana. Dvorak’s style has been described as “the fullest recreation of a national idiom with that of the symphonic tradition, absorbing folk influences and finding effective ways of using them,” and Dvorak has been described as “arguably the most versatile… composer of his time.”

Dvorak’s Piano Quartet in E flat major is a prime example of the composer’s absolute maturity and one of the most conclusive testimonies of his exceptional ability to introduce innovation and originality into the classical form.

Ludwig van Beethoven was a German composer and pianist. He is one of the most revered figures in the history of Western music; his works rank among the most performed of the classical music repertoire and span the transition from the Classical period to the Romantic era in classical music.

Although this Opus (9) does not contain the most played works by Beethoven it was a significant milestone in his development as a composer. At the time of publication, the 28-year-old Beethoven regarded the trios as his best compositions.

Admission is $30, payable online (electriceathconcerts.org) or at the door via cash or check. Students may attend for free. For more information contact Joan Epro at 603.499.6216 or see our website.

