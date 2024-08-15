Annual ‘Pitch In Days’

By - Aug 15, 2024 | 0 comments

Monitor file photo

The Friends of the Concord City Auditorium will host the 34th annual “Pitch In” on Aug. 19, 20 and 21 at Concord City Auditorium from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This is a barn-raising, community-building way to get the Audi shining for the 2024-2025 season.

Join us for one hour, one shift or as long as you can to help spruce up the Concord City Auditorium. Monday morning we’ll prepare the bulk mailing of the Audi calender to be mailed out to over 5,000 families. Many tasks include cleaning windows, polishing brass, sewing curtains and much more. Many hands make the work a bit lighter

The morning sessions will begin with coffee and pastries and the evening sessions will begin with a light supper. Visit theaudi.org for info.

More From This Issue

Author: The Concord Insider

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2024 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright