‘Somewhere to Remember’ exhibit opens in Hopkinton

The upcoming exhibition at Two Villages Art Society (TVAS) in Hopkinton features the work of Campton artist Lizzy Berube. The exhibition “Somewhere to Remember” opens Saturday, Aug. 10, at the gallery at 846 Main Street in the village of Contoocook. The show opens with a 12 to 2 p.m. reception that is free and open to the public and runs through Sept. 7.

Lizzy Berube paints large seasonal landscapes in acrylic and oil, inspired by places in New England where she has spent time hiking in the mountains or meandering on coastal beaches. Berube has lived in the White Mountains since 2017 and spends as much time as possible outdoors year-round.

She divides her time between painting and designing perennial gardens for clients around New England.

The seasonal life cycles of nature are her muse and palette, the artist says. “Each painting comes from a deep, resonating memory of a different moment and what I felt when I was in that place.” She hopes that when people look at her paintings they will be drawn into the scene and experience joy and excitement or feel a sense of serenity and peace.

A self-taught artist, Berube says her main influences are her family. “I grew up with art and culture. I was a ballet dancer and we had a lot of music in our home. My mother took us to art museums and exposed us to a wide variety of art.”

“Somewhere to Remember” is Berube’s first solo exhibition. Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

