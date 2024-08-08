FLOWER POWER

Courtesy of Sunfox Farm

Wander through 20 acres of breathtaking sunflowers, the largest sunflower field in New Hampshire, at Sunfox Farm’s 6th Annual Sunflower Festival from August 10 to 18 in Concord.

At Sunfox Farm, we grow sunflowers not only for the high-quality cooking oil we cold press from their seeds but also to celebrate their natural beauty with the public. Our festival features a vibrant lineup of daily live music from talented local musicians, over 30 local artisan vendors, and a delightful array of food trucks.

We aim to create a family-friendly atmosphere with engaging yard games, whimsical body art, and unique photography props nestled among the sunflowers. Don’t miss the chance to see our vintage 1930s Model AA truck and impressive combine harvester up close. For those looking to take a piece of the festival home, we offer a “cut-your-own” sunflower experience.

A highlight of our festival is Chef Amber’s Sunflower Dinners. These exclusive 7-course fine dining experiences, set amidst the blooming sunflowers, are not to be missed.

Adult admission to the festival is $12. Children 10 and under are free. Cut your own flowers for $2 per stem.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. Tickets purchased online are good for any one day of the event, no matter which date they are purchased for.

For more information, including parking, sunfoxfarm.org/events

Related Posts