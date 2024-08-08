CYPN: Brewer makes networking more approachable

Aaron Baker Mulberry Creek Imagery-Alexandra Brewer

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Alexandra Brewer. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends an individual in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 29.

Where do you live? Manchester.

Where do you currently work? Cleveland, Waters and Bass, P.A. as an Associate Attorney.

Tell us a little bit about what you do. I assist clients in a wide variety of corporate, real estate, zoning, land use, operational and litigation matters, and for-profit and non-profit formations. I volunteer as a mentor for the Rutman Leadership Fellows Program at the University of New Hampshire and am an Ambassador for CYPN. I am also involved with various committees for the New Hampshire Bar Association and New Hampshire Women’s Bar Association.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? I enjoy many parts of my work day, but especially those parts where I have the opportunity to collaborate with my colleagues.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord? Always more small businesses with good people. There is no such thing as too many!

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? It has to be Angelina’s, but I am making my way to try them all!

Where did you go to school? I grew up in Meredith, so I went to Inter-Lakes, then the University of New Hampshire for my undergraduate studies where I studied Business Administration at the Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics. I attended New England Law | Boston for law school.

What do you like to do for fun? Tons of things! My favorite activities take on many forms, like boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, brewery hopping, skiing or hiking the Whites. Sometimes my favorites include reading a good book or beating my fiancé in Ms. Pac-Man.

Last book you’ve read? I am currently reading the Harry Potter series (for the first time)!

What is one of your life goals? This is going to sound cheesy, but I want to be proud of the work I have done and the energy I have put into my community and relationships. I would also like to travel more.

Favorite places to be? There are so many special places that are favorite for a special reason, but there is always so much more to explore!

If you could visit any country, where would you go? Greece.

Who would you really like to meet? Gordon Ramsay, for sure.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? When I first started working in Concord, I was looking for a way to get involved in the local community. Concord is a tight-knit community which can be intimidating for a newcomer. I went to a Chamber event and learned about CYPN, went to a few events, forced myself to meet a few people, and decided that CYPN was a program that I wanted to be involved in. It is too easy to get “stuck” meeting people only in your specific industry, and CYPN has allowed me to expand outside my industry network and get to know the people behind so many of the great businesses and organizations the Greater Concord Area has to offer. As a CYPN Ambassador, I hope to bring that same connectivity to new members and event attendees. Networking events can be intimidating, and having been intimidated myself, I would like to help bridge that gap for others.

