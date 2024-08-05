The Loft at Hermit Woods Welcomes KR Collective NH

Courtesy-KR Collective

The Loft at Hermit Woods is thrilled to announce the debut of KR Collective on Friday, August 2, and continuing on the first Friday of every month thereafter. KR Collective, featuring acclaimed guitarist Randy Roos and multi-instrumentalist Dave Kobrenski (Fula flute, djembe, ngoni), promises to deliver a live musical experience like no other. Accompanied by a rotating lineup of exceptional musicians, their performances are not to be missed.

KR Collective’s dynamic shows draw from an eclectic mix of jazz, world, classical, and beyond. Their music is characterized by minimal predetermined structure, allowing for creative spontaneity and freedom that extends beyond even “free jazz.”

Over the years, Randy Roos and Dave Kobrenski have played in a wide variety of projects, often together, including Club d’Elf, Urethane, Donkilo Afro Funk, Hall of Mirrors, 7oddSeven, and many more. While they often draw material from these sources, they have developed a form of “musical telepathy” that allows them to transcend musical boundaries and explore new territories in their performances —always to the delight of the audience.

Tickets are free and available on Eventbrite, though the band welcomes donations to support their work. Don’t miss out on this unique and exhilarating musical journey with KR Collective at The Loft at Hermit Woods.

Tickets available at hermitwoods.com/music

Hermit Woods Winery and Eatery is located at 72 Main Street in Meredith, and is open seven days a week year-round. Visit their website, hermitwoods.com, to learn more.

