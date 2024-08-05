Northeast Chamber Music Seminar at Avaloch Institute in Boscawen

The Northeast Chamber Music Seminar, formerly the Lake Placid Chamber Music Seminar, offers adult string players and pianists of all levels the opportunity to play, study and perform great chamber music literature on the beautiful campus of Avaloch Farm Music Institute in Boscawen.

This special event is Tuesday, Aug. 6, to Sunday, Aug. 11 at Avaloch Farm Music Institute (16 Hardy Lane, Boscawen).

Participants will work with a stellar faculty in a relaxed and supportive environment, honing ensemble and instrumental skills and broadening their musical understanding.

Players may come either as an individual or as part of a pre-formed group. They will play in two different groups, with one meeting every morning and the other every afternoon. Ensembles will receive daily, in-depth, concentrated sessions with a coach and have ample time to rehearse on their own.

Late afternoons and evenings offer a wonderful variety of optional activities, including sight-reading, cello choir, master classes, Feldenkrais workshops, a faculty concert, the closing night Participant Concert and our celebratory afterparty.

For more information, visit avalochfarmmusic.org/events

