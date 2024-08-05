Auditions open for Players

Auditions for Bye Bye Birdie, a send-up of the 1950’s, small-town America, teenagers and rock & roll, will be held by the Community Players of Concord on August 18 and 19. This will be the first production of the Player’s exciting 97th season and will be performed on November 22, 23 and 24 at the City Auditorium.

The production will be a perfect opportunity for young performers (or those who appear to be 15-18, regardless of actual age), who sing, dance and act. There are also wonderful featured adult roles and a tuneful, high-energy score featuring well-known songs including “Got a Lot of Living to Do”, “Put on a Happy Face” and “Kids”.

Those auditioning should prepare 16-32 bars of music in the style of the show. Auditions may include some simple choreography.

Bye Bye Birdie will be directed by Judy Hayward with musical direction by Henry Kopczynskie III and choreography by Allyson Thorpe.

An Audition Information Night will be held on Wednesday, August 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Player’s Studio (435 Josiah Bartlett Road, Concord). This will be a chance to meet director Judy Hayward, choreographer Allyson Thorpe and musical director Henry Kopczynskie and to learn more about Bye Bye Birdie and the Community Players.

Auditions will be held Sunday, August 18 and Monday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. at The Community Player’s Studio. If needed, callbacks will be held on Wednesday, August 21. More detailed information about audition requirements and character descriptions may be found at communityplayersofconcord.org/auditions/.