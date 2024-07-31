Cappies 2024: Weddings

Weddings sponsored by Nicole’s Greenhouse & Florist
Bridal & Formal Wear
- Britches
- Arnaldo Joseph
- A Day to Remember
Caterer
- Washington Street Café & Catering
- The Brussel Custom Catering
- Alan’s of Boscawen
Florist
- Lily Flower Floral Designs
- Cobblestone
- Sweet Lavender Floral Design
Jeweler sponsored by Goldsmiths Gallery
- Capital Craftsman Jewelers
- Goldsmiths Gallery
- Foster’s Fine Jewelry – New London, NH
Limousine
- Primo Limousine
- Grace
- Lakes Region Airport Shuttle
Photographer sponsored by Creative Focus Photography
- Creative Focus Photography
- Robin Easler Photography
- CLC Photography
Wedding Cake sponsored by Susie Q’s Cakery
- The Brussel Custom Catering
- Jacques Pastry Shop
- Susie Q’s Cakery
Wedding Venue
- Barn at Bull Meadow
- Castle in the Clouds
- Pembroke Pines