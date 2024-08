Cappies 2024: Sports and Rec

Sports & Rec sponsored by YMCA of Concord

Best spot to take visitors

Downtown Concord McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center Beech Hill Farm

Bowling Alley

Boutwell’s FunSpot Yankee Lanes

Campground

The Friendly Beaver Jellystone, Glen Ellis Cascade

Farm Stand

Apple Hill Farm Pumpkin Blossom Farm Concord’s Farmers Market

Fitness Center

Thrive Group Fitness / Jazzercise of Concord 2 Home Fitness Worthy Mind & Movement

Golf Course

Beaver Meadow Den Brae Golf Course Pembroke Pines

Golf Equipment

Den Brae Golf Course Sam Read Phil Davis Beaver Meadow Golf Course Golf & Ski Warehouse

Indoor Sports Center

Concord Parks and Rec YMCA of Concord X-Golf Bedford

Marina

Fay’s Irwin Granite State Dock & Marine

Martial Arts

SDSS Martial Arts of Concord Body Works Karate Tokyo Joe’s

Pool Dealer sponsored by Paquette Pools & Spas

Paquette Pools & Spas Empire Pools Blue Dolphin Pools & Spa

Pick-Your-Own Farm

Apple Hill Farm Pumpkin Blossom Farm Carter Hill Orchard

Riding Stables

Townsend Training Farm Wind Hill Farm Serenity Stables

Ski Resort

Pat’s Peak Ragged Mountain Gunstock

Summer Camp

Shaker Road School YMCA of Concord Concord Parks and Rec

Yoga Studio

Thrive Group Fitness / Jazzercise of Concord Worthy Mind and Movement Sharing Yoga

Related Posts