Cappies 2024: Medical

By The Concord Insider - Jul 24, 2024 | 0 comments
Medical sponsored by Trend Acupuncture
Acupuncturist
- Trend Acupuncture, Concord
- Concord Family Acupuncture
- Five Seasons Acupuncture, Concord
Audiologist
- Better Hearing Center LLC, Concord
- Alliance Hearing Center, Concord
- New England Audiology, Concord
Cancer Care
- Payson Center, Concord Hospital
- Dana Farber, Londonderry
- The Elliot, Manchester
Cardiac Care
- Concord Hospital
- Dr. Gutierrez – Concord Hospital
- Dr. Newton – Concord Hospital
Childbirth
- The Family Place – Concord Hospital
- Concord OB/GYN
- Catholic Medical Center, Manchester
Chiropractor
- Crossroads Chiropractic
- Splendore Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Dr. Donna Splendore
- Sellar Chiropractic
Dentist sponsored by Laurie A. Rosato, DMD
- Generations Dental Care
- Laurie A. Rosato, DMD
- Orzechowski and Arndt Dental
Emergency Care
- Concord Hospital
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Convenient MD
Eye Doctor
- Eyefix
- Sacco Eyecare
- Concord Eye Care
Hospital
- Concord Hospital
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- The Elliot
Medical Imaging
- Concord Imaging Center
- Derry Imaging
- Imaging services at the Elliot
Orthodontics
- Generations Dental, Concord
- Luba Richter, Concord
- Moin Orthodontists, Manchester
Pediatric Care
- Concord Pediatrics
- Concord Family Medicine
- Dartmouth Clinic, Concord
Pediatric Dentistry
- Generations Dental Care, Concord
- Laurie A. Rosato, DMD
- Concord Pediatric Dentistry
Physical Therapist sponsored by Progressive Therapy Services
- Dr. Ross Childs, Fit For Life PT
- Progressive Therapy Services
- Concord Orthopedics
Physician
- Dr. Amichai Kilchevsky
- Dr. Nicole Varastah
- Concord Pediatrics
4o