Cappies 2024: Medical

Medical

Acupuncturist

  1. Trend Acupuncture, Concord
  2. Concord Family Acupuncture
  3. Five Seasons Acupuncture, Concord

Audiologist

  1. Better Hearing Center LLC, Concord
  2. Alliance Hearing Center, Concord
  3. New England Audiology, Concord

Cancer Care

  1. Payson Center, Concord Hospital
  2. Dana Farber, Londonderry
  3. The Elliot, Manchester

Cardiac Care

  1. Concord Hospital
  2. Dr. Gutierrez – Concord Hospital
  3. Dr. Newton – Concord Hospital

Childbirth

  1. The Family Place – Concord Hospital
  2. Concord OB/GYN
  3. Catholic Medical Center, Manchester

Chiropractor

  1. Crossroads Chiropractic
  2. Splendore Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Dr. Donna Splendore
  3. Sellar Chiropractic

Dentist sponsored by Laurie A. Rosato, DMD

  1. Generations Dental Care
  2. Laurie A. Rosato, DMD
  3. Orzechowski and Arndt Dental

Emergency Care

  1. Concord Hospital
  2. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
  3. Convenient MD

Eye Doctor

  1. Eyefix
  2. Sacco Eyecare
  3. Concord Eye Care

Hospital

  1. Concord Hospital
  2. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
  3. The Elliot

Medical Imaging

  1. Concord Imaging Center
  2. Derry Imaging
  3. Imaging services at the Elliot

Orthodontics

  1. Generations Dental, Concord
  2. Luba Richter, Concord
  3. Moin Orthodontists, Manchester

Pediatric Care

  1. Concord Pediatrics
  2. Concord Family Medicine
  3. Dartmouth Clinic, Concord

Pediatric Dentistry

  1. Generations Dental Care, Concord
  2. Laurie A. Rosato, DMD
  3. Concord Pediatric Dentistry

Physical Therapist sponsored by Progressive Therapy Services

  1. Dr. Ross Childs, Fit For Life PT
  2. Progressive Therapy Services
  3. Concord Orthopedics

Physician

  1. Dr. Amichai Kilchevsky
  2. Dr. Nicole Varastah
  3. Concord Pediatrics

