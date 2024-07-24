Cappies 2024: Arts & Entertainment

By - Jul 24, 2024 | 0 comments

Arts & Entertainment sponsored by New Hampshire Federal Credit Union

 

After Hours Hangout sponsored by Cheers Grille & Bar

1. Cheers, Concord

2. Beanie’s Bar & Grill, Loudon

3. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, Concord

 

Art Gallery

1. Currier Museum of Art, Manchester

2. Two Villages Art Society, Contoocook

3. Twiggs Gallery, Boscawen

 

Birthday Party Venue

1. Beech Hill Farm, Hopkinton

2. Chuckster’s, Chichester

3. Concord Parks and Recreation

 

Brewery

1. Concord Craft

2. Feathered Friends, Concord

3. Litherman’s Limited, Concord

 

Cocktails

1. Revival Kitchen & Bar, Concord

2. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, Concord

3. Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, Concord

 

Comedy

1. Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord

2. Scenic Theater, Pittsfield

3. Hatbox Theatre, Concord

 

Community Event

1. Market Days, Concord

2. Midnight Merriment, Concord

3. The Exchange, Andover

 

Live Theatre

1. Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord

2. Concord City Auditorium

3. Scenic Theater, Pittsfield

 

Margarita

1. Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, Concord

2. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, Concord

3. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Concord

 

Movie Theater

1. Red River, Concord

2. Chunky’s Cinema Pub, Manchester

3. Smitty’s Cinema, Tilton

 

Museum

1. New Hampshire Telephone Museum, Warner

2. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, Concord

3. Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth

 

Music Venue

1. Bank of NH Stage, Concord

2. Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford

3. Capitol Center for The Arts, Concord

 

Night Club

1. Tandy’s, Concord

2. Makris, Concord

3. The Audi, Concord

 

Winery

1. Flag Hill Distillery & Winery, Lee

2. LaBelle Winery, Amherst/Derry

3. Hermit Woods Winery, Meredith

More From This Issue

Author: The Concord Insider

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2024 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright