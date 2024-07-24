Cappies 2024: Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment sponsored by New Hampshire Federal Credit Union
1. Cheers, Concord
2. Beanie’s Bar & Grill, Loudon
3. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, Concord
Art Gallery
1. Currier Museum of Art, Manchester
2. Two Villages Art Society, Contoocook
3. Twiggs Gallery, Boscawen
Birthday Party Venue
1. Beech Hill Farm, Hopkinton
2. Chuckster’s, Chichester
3. Concord Parks and Recreation
Brewery
1. Concord Craft
2. Feathered Friends, Concord
3. Litherman’s Limited, Concord
Cocktails
1. Revival Kitchen & Bar, Concord
2. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, Concord
3. Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, Concord
Comedy
1. Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord
2. Scenic Theater, Pittsfield
3. Hatbox Theatre, Concord
Community Event
1. Market Days, Concord
2. Midnight Merriment, Concord
3. The Exchange, Andover
Live Theatre
1. Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord
2. Concord City Auditorium
3. Scenic Theater, Pittsfield
Margarita
1. Hermanos Cocina Mexicana, Concord
2. El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, Concord
3. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, Concord
Movie Theater
1. Red River, Concord
2. Chunky’s Cinema Pub, Manchester
3. Smitty’s Cinema, Tilton
Museum
1. New Hampshire Telephone Museum, Warner
2. McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, Concord
3. Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth
Music Venue
1. Bank of NH Stage, Concord
2. Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford
3. Capitol Center for The Arts, Concord
Night Club
1. Tandy’s, Concord
2. Makris, Concord
3. The Audi, Concord
Winery
1. Flag Hill Distillery & Winery, Lee
2. LaBelle Winery, Amherst/Derry
3. Hermit Woods Winery, Meredith