The 3rd Annual New England Hot Sauce Fest!

The Spicy Shark proudly presents the highly anticipated 3rd Annual New England Hot Sauce Fest, a spicy festival that will delight heat seekers and hot sauce enthusiasts alike. The event will take place on Saturday, July 27 (Rain date: July 28), from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the scenic outdoor field behind Smuttynose Brewery in Hampton.

Building upon the success of the first two years, this year’s event promises an even hotter experience, featuring a wide range of attractions and activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in an array of hot sauce samples, eating contests, and enjoy music throughout the day. Nine unique food trucks will offer a way to put out the palate fires, while a variety of local crafters showcase their specialty products.

The main event of the festival will feature hot sauce celebrities from the USA and Canada, who will compete against each other in a timed Carolina Reaper pepper eating contest. This high-stakes challenge involves blistering hot Carolina Reaper peppers created and grown by our esteemed challenge sponsor and creator of the Carolina Reaper pepper, Ed Currie of Puckerbutt Pepper Co.

Adding to the excitement, Bella and Dark from Heat 101 will return as the event MCs, keeping the energy levels high and walking us through the festivities. Over 35 Northeast based hot sauce companies will be on hand, offering samples of their fiery products. Attendees can also partake in food challenges, including hot pepper eating contests and a hot wing contest that will test their endurance and taste buds.

The New England Hot Sauce Fest is a family-friendly event, featuring bouncy houses, face painting, magic shows, and a vibrant atmosphere that will delight guests of all ages. As an additional treat, award-winning beer from Smuttynose Brewery will be available, providing the perfect complement to the fiery flavors.

This spicy event is made possible by the generous support of our local sponsors: New Hampshire Lottery, Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital, Avery Insurance, Bangor Savings Bank, The City Beverage Centers, and Great Island Realty. We are proud to donate the majority portion of proceeds to our esteemed non-profit beneficiaries, the Blue Ocean Society and the Seacoast Science Center, supporting their invaluable efforts to protect our oceans and foster environmental education.

Don’t miss out on the 3rd Annual New England Hot Sauce Fest! Limited tickets are still available. To secure your spot and learn more about the festival, please visit http://www.newenglandhotsaucefest.com

