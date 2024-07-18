New Hampshire Telephone Museum partners with The Honor Bear Project

Courtesy- Flag installation.

The New Hampshire Telephone Museum (NHTM) is proud to partner with The Honor Bear Project on a Suicide Awareness Flag Display on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m.

The Honor Bear Project is a military suicide flag installation that brings attention to this national tragedy.

Attendees are asked to participate by helping to ‘plant’ over 660 American flags to represent the number of veterans we lose to suicide every month; one large American flag to represent the 40+ active duty, National Guard, and reservists and another five American flags to represent the 120+ first responders lost to suicide each month. This installation will remain at NHTM for 30 days.

Kim Hebert and Bill Rohr are the co-founders of The Honor Bear Project, a registered non-profit 501 (c)3, charity organization that publicly coordinates the flags for Forgotten Heroes around New England and beyond to bring public awareness to the issue of veteran and first responder suicide.

The founders of The Honor Bear Project will be at the museum at 11 a.m. and welcome anyone to stop and talk with them. The display will start at 1 p.m. with an opening ceremony followed by the “planting” of the flags. Depending on the number of people participating the total installation takes about two hours. All are welcome to participate.

“As a communications museum, we feel it’s our responsibility to highlight missions like that of The Honor Bear Project,” said NHTM Director of Programming Graham Gifford.

The New Hampshire Telephone Museum has been called a “must-see destination” and a winner of the Concord Insider Cappie Awards. NHTM offers a robust season of programming; highlighted this summer is an Amateur Radio event, a presentation on Code Talkers, and a flag installation for “Forgotten Heroes.”

The galleries are open May to October, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission prices and all other details can be found at NHTelephoneMuseum.org.

Related Posts