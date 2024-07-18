3S Artspace is pleased to announce the Loading Dock Concert Series. These outdoor shows, held in the Loading Dock area at 3S, will be free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $12.

The Loading Dock Concert Series is back this summer with new regional acts and fan favorites in the lineup! Says Beth Falconer, Executive Director of 3S Artspace, “This year, we’re giving you the opportunity to choose your own 3S adventure — arrive at a time that works for you, hang out outside in the Loading Dock area for the show, grab a summer pils from Liar’s Bench, and take some time to explore the Gallery, Lobby Gallery, and Shop at 3S. Seating is first come, first served, or you can BYO chair.”

Shows will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, with different start times. Saturday shows start at 7 p.m. for those who love the classic magic-hour feel of the Loading Dock, while shows on Sunday begin at 3 p.m., for family-friendly vibes and for those who prefer their live music served up before dinner time.

Summer 2024 Lineup:

Saturday, July 20 (7 p.m.) Foxglove

Saturday, July 27 (7 p.m.) Kong Moon

Sunday, July 28 ( 3 p.m.) Halley Neal

Sunday, August 4 (3 p.m.) Wildflower (solo)

Saturday, August 10 (7 p.m.) Abrielle Scharff

Sunday, August 11 (3 p.m.) Carand Burnet of Kioea

Saturday, August 17 (7 p.m.) Cormac McCarthy

Loading Dock Details: The event is free (suggested donation $12) Please know that the more you donate, the more funds are received by the artists — not just 3S. Seating at tables along the bench is first come, first served. There will be standing room, and you’re welcome to BYO lawn chair for the grass. A reservation is not required, but helps us get an idea of the number of attendees. Loading Dock sponsor, Liar’s Bench will be on site serving beer and wine. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be moved indoors to the Gallery or Performance Space. We’ll post a notification on Eventbrite and on Instagram/Facebook in advance.

For more information about the concert series and related events, visit 3sarts.org.

