Lavender days

Courtesy— Lavender picking at Pumpkin Blossom Farm in Warner. Courtesy photos.

The Lavender Fields at Pumpkin Blossom Farm welcomes you to visit the farm and pick your own fresh bundle of lavender through Sunday, July 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. All dates are subject to change based on weather and growing conditions. Visit pumpkinblossomfarm.com/ for updates.

Staff will provide you with instructions and the sanitized supplies you need to harvest your very own fresh bundle. Discounted bundles are offered for $18 Monday – Thursday when the farm is a little less busy and $20 bundles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Here are some tips for a good day: Wear comfortable shoes (you’re on a farm and a sloped hill), clothes for the weather, sunscreen, a hat or umbrella if you’re sensitive to the sun (the lavender bask in direct sunshine).

Once you arrive at the entrance to the farm, someone will guide you to the closest available parking. Please be advised that you may have a short walk from the top of the field but drop-offs for guests closer to the barn is also an option.

