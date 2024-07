Courtesy- Logan Arnt, of Pembroke and Ben Miliotis of West Franklin get to know each other after their parents put them up on the deck of the town fire truck in Canterbury.

Free family event: NHFCU’s TOUCH-a-TRUCK

On Saturday, July 20, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. (70 Airport Road, Concord) Bring your family and friends for a fun-filled afternoon of various vehicles, bouncy house, dunk tank, free Kona Ice, musician Mike Morris, and a raffle. Hosted by NHFCU, ​the event is rain or shine.

Related Posts