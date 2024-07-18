FEATURED FURNITURE

The NH Furniture Masters will hold a summer-long exhibition at the historic John Hay Estate at The Fells on Lake Sunapee in Newbury this season.

“The opportunity to exhibit our work at the Fells is an absolute treat!” expressed Ted Blachly, NH Furniture Master and curator of the Summer At The Fells exhibition. “I was so impressed by the staff, supporters and volunteers who care so much for this gem of an estate on Lake Sunapee. The curated show of paintings that is paired with the furniture in the gallery makes for an enjoyable experience for anyone who looks closely.

Founded in 1995, the NH Furniture Masters are a group of professional furniture makers dedicated to preserving and perpetuating the art of fine furniture making. The organization is comprised of over 25 professional makers who are masters at their craft, working daily to improve skills and learn new techniques and methods. Their breadth of work encompasses all styles of furniture, from traditional to contemporary, and they uphold each other to the highest standards through a peer-reviewed jury system.

The work on display as part of the “Summer At The Fells” exhibition showcases some of the best work created by the Masters and celebrates the innovation and creativity of each maker.

The NH Furniture Masters will also be hosting a Summer Reception at The Fells on Thursday, August 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.. During this event, the NH Furniture Masters will unveil new pieces of work to be on exhibit for the remainder of the exhibition. Summer at The Fells is the first of three major exhibitions organized by the NH Furniture Masters this year.

The NH Furniture Masters will also host a pop-up exhibition at the NH Historical Society in Concord as part of their Annual Main Event on Saturday, October 19.

Summer At The Fells Participating NH Furniture Masters include Dan Faia, Rollinsford; David Lamb, Canterbury; Jeffrey Cooper, Portsmouth; Lynn Szymanski, Rollinsford; Owain Harris, Gonic; Richard Oedel, Wolfeboro; Ted Blachly, Warner; Tim Coleman, Shelburne, MA.

To learn more and support the NH Furniture Masters, visit furnituremasters.org.

