Courtesy- Gabriela Diaz, violinist.

Electric Earth Concerts presents “Trois Frères” on Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Jaffrey

Three French composers come to life in the hands of pianist Mihae Lee and a band of eight distinguished musicians – the first of two collaborations this season with the Sebago-Long Lake festival. Featuring Stephen Taylor, oboe, Adrian Morejon, bassoon, Benjamin Fingland, clarinet; William Purvis, horn, Gabriela Diaz, violin; Thomas Kraines, cello; and EEC Artistic Directors Laura Gilbert and Jonathan Bagg. The program includes Francois Devienne: Quartet for Bassoon and Strings, Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Pianoand Winds, and Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in C Minor, Op. 15.

Francois Devienne was born in France, the youngest of fourteen children of a saddlemaker. After receiving his first musical training as a choirboy in his hometown, he played in various Parisian ensembles as soloist and orchestra player. Following the French Revolution, he was appointed flute professor at the Paris Conservatory. He wrote Méthode de Flûte Théorique et Pratique (1793), which was reprinted several times and did much to improve the level of French wind music in the late 18th century

Gabriel Fauré was one of the foremost French composers of his generation, and his musical style influenced many 20th-century composers. Among his best-known works are his Pavane, Requiem, Sicilienne, nocturnes for piano and the song “Après un rêve.” Fauré’s music has been described as linking the end of Romanticism with the modernism of the second quarter of the 20th century.

Francis Poulenc was a French composer and pianist. His compositions include songs, solo piano works, chamber music, choral pieces, operas, ballets, and orchestral concert music. Among his best-known works are the piano suite Trois mouvements perpétuels, the ballet Les biches, the Concert champêtre for harpsichord and orchestra, the Organ Concerto, the opera Dialogues des Carmélites, and the Gloria for soprano, chorus, and orchestra.

General admission is $30 or via cash or check at the door. Students may attend for free. For more information, contact joan.electricearth@gmail.com or call 603-499-6216.

