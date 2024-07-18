Creativity, community and conversation

Courtesy Poetry & Pie Poetry Reading at Twiggs Gallery

Twiggs Gallery, in partnership with Concord Makerspace, is launching the “Third Thursday Discussion Series: Building Creative Communities” beginning on Thursday, July 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Twiggs Gallery (254 King Street in Boscawen). The series will feature an open-style panel discussion inviting audience interaction and feedback. The event is free and open to the public.

“We are working with the folks at Concord Makerspace to create this series. Our goal is to engage the local creative community in discussions about how we can all work together to help each other grow, not only as creative beings but as a thriving creative community that benefits everybody,” shared Twiggs Gallery director Laura Morrison.

The first discussion will feature “Concord Sound & Color,” a new two-day art and music festival taking place at venues and outdoor locations throughout Concord this coming October. The featured panelists are Concord Sound & Color Steering Committee members; Fallon Rae, Co-owner of PILLAR Gallery+ Projects; Jessica Martin, Executive Director of Intown Concord; and Beth Fenstermacher, Director of Special Projects & Strategic Initiatives for the City of Concord. They will share more about the project and its mission to remove all barriers to arts access and promote the importance of the arts community to the region and beyond.

Local artists, crafters, musicians, performers, makers, creatives, writers, collectors, and anyone interested in living and working in a thriving arts community are encouraged to join the discussion. The event is free and open to the public.

Learn more about Concord Sound & Color at ConcordSoundandColor.com. Concord Makerspace, located at 197 North Main Street Unit 4 in Boscawen, is a member-based community workspace featuring a woodshop, 3-D printers, laser cutters, and more. Visit ConcordMakerspace.org. Twiggs Gallery offers regional art exhibitions, adult art classes, and community events. The gallery is handicapped accessible and located at 254 King Street, Jct. Rte 3 & 4, Boscawen, NH. Visit TwiggsGallery.org.

