Powwow at Kearsarge Indian Museum

Monitor file photo
Mt. Kearsage Indian Museum will host its 23rd annual powwow on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.
Singing, dancing and over 20 traders with handmade crafts will be present. Gates open at 10 a.m. both days, with grand entry at noon.
Head dancer: Troy Phillips, Hassanamisco Nipmuc Tribe
Head dancer: Nicole Johnson, Penobscot Nation
Host drum: Blackstone Valley Singers
Invited drums: Black Thunder Singers, Iron River Singers, Walking Bear Singers
Located at 18 Highland Road in Warner. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children under 6, Native Americans free.