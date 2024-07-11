Powwow at Kearsarge Indian Museum

Monitor file photo

Mt. Kearsage Indian Museum will host its 23rd annual powwow on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Singing, dancing and over 20 traders with handmade crafts will be present. Gates open at 10 a.m. both days, with grand entry at noon.

Head dancer: Troy Phillips, Hassanamisco Nipmuc Tribe

Head dancer: Nicole Johnson, Penobscot Nation

Host drum: Blackstone Valley Singers

Invited drums: Black Thunder Singers, Iron River Singers, Walking Bear Singers

Located at 18 Highland Road in Warner. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for children under 6, Native Americans free.

