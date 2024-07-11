Madelin Fish brings creativity to Concord

Concord Young Professionals Network (CYPN) introduces you to the “Young Professional of the Month,” Madelin Fish. Each month, the CYPN Steering Committee recommends individuals in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 23.

Where do you live? Pembroke.

Where do you currently work? I am a Senior Customer Service Specialist at Bangor Savings Bank on Main Street in Concord! I assist customers in anything from completing transactions to opening accounts to meeting personal their lending needs. I also complete operational tasks within the branch. I absolutely LOVE my job and am very fortunate to have found a wonderful company that appreciates each and every one of us.

What’s your favorite part of your workday? Most of my day is typically very enjoyable because of the amazing people I get to work with, but something that comes to mind is my morning walk to Brothers’ Cortado. I love taking in the charm of Main Street, taking a break from the screen for a little bit, and seeing some familiar faces along the way.

Why do you choose to live in the Greater Concord area? I am from Sutton, N.H., originally, and decided to move to Pembroke with my fiancée, as we both work in the Greater Concord area, and it is much more convenient. Now, as I’ve lived here for almost 4 years, I have fallen in love with all that Concord has to offer.

Where did you go to school? Kearsarge, Class of ‘18.

When you were younger, what was your first job in Concord? Cheers Grille & Bar.

What’s something that’s changed about Concord that you miss? Although I couldn’t imagine a Concord without Brothers’ Cortado, I do really miss True Brew.

What is something you would like to see added or brought to Concord? More outdoor community spaces for people to enjoy nature! Possibly a garden area?

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do. I am a dog momma to my 3-year-old black lab, Stella. I love crafting and expressing my creativity, which is why I joined CYPN’s Steering Committee as Marketing Coordinator. I am also engaged and currently planning my wedding for next year!

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefitted your business or you personally? I was brought onto the Steering Committee by my colleague and friend, Emily Ricard, and it has brought me much closer to the Concord community, as well as the CYPN members themselves. I love being social and connecting with people, and the monthly events are always a blast.

What do you like to do for fun? I love being outside, whether that is hiking with my dog or BBQing with neighbors. I also enjoy plant parenting, reading books, baking, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? Italy! (Europe in general would be amazing.)

Favorite places to be? Oddball Brewery in Suncook! While not in Concord, it is by far our most frequented place to be on any given Thursday-Sunday night.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Revival Kitchen & Bar on Depot Street! They are a farm-to-table restaurant, which is my favorite. Casamigos is a close second, and (IMO) definitely has the best Mexican cuisine in Concord.

Last book you’ve read? Mad Honey by Colleen Hoover.

Favorite movie of all time? A classic that comes to mind is To Kill a Mockingbird. Before we read this in school, I watched it with my mom, and it became one of my favorites!

Who is your greatest role model? I am incredibly fortunate to have many amazing role models in my life, but I would have to say my dad is my greatest. He is, and always has been, a very hard worker and an entrepreneur for over 40 years. I look up to him in so many ways, but most of all because he raised me to be the woman I am proud to be today.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? I really enjoyed the Holiday party this past year (2023) that the Chamber and CYPN put on.

Nothing says summer like fresh berries! Join CYPN at Apple Hill Farm for pick-your-own blueberries and/or raspberries on Wednesday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Make new friends in a fun, casual atmosphere. Learn more and sign up for all CYPN events at concordnhchamber.com.

Related Posts