Castle in the Clouds, Moultonborough.

Castle in the Clouds is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2024 Havana Night Gala on Friday, July 12 at 5 p.m. This year’s gala will be an evening filled with vibrant music, dancing, and cuisine, all while supporting an exciting new restoration project at Lucknow.

Guests are invited to dress in their finest Cuban-themed attire and immerse themselves in the rhythms and movements of Cuban and Puerto Rican music, brought to life by the acclaimed group Claves & Blues. This ensemble of local and international musicians will guide attendees through a musical journey, celebrating diverse and lively traditions.

Tickets are $175. All proceeds benefit the restoration initiatives of Castle in the Clouds.

