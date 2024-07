The Friends of the Concord City Auditorium will host an annual meeting on Sunday, July 14 in the reception lobby.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a potluck supper. Bring a salad or main dish to share.

The business meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. covering a wrap up of the 2023-2024 season, discussion of what’s in store for the next season, election of officers, and concluding with the Pineapple Award and Friend of the Year Award.

Open to all. Call 603-344-4747 for information.

