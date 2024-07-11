Enjoy a summer on tap

ELIZABETH FRANTZ

A group makes a toast before drinking a sample of craft beer at the New Hampshire Brewers Festival at Kiwanis Riverfront Park in Concord on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (ELIZABETH FRANTZ / Monitor staff)

Get ready to raise your glasses and celebrate the return of the 9th Annual Keep NH Brewing Festival on Saturday, July 13, 12 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Bringing the party back to Kiwanis Riverfront Waterfront Park behind the Everett Arena in Concord, join for a day filled with fantastic brews, incredible vibes, and unforgettable memories. With over 50 breweries and 120+ craft beers on tap, this festival is the ultimate summer destination for beer lovers everywhere.

For tickets, visit nhbrewers.org/event/keep-nh-brewing-festival/

Enjoy food from Baltic Kitchen NH, Deadproof Pizza, Rek-Lis Brewing Co, Teenie Wienies, The Refuge BBQ, Thistle’s All Natural , Vulgar Display of Poutine and more.

Live music will be provided in partnership with NH Music Collective and local artists

Related Posts