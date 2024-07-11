The Pierce Brigade, the membership organization dedicated to preserving the home and legacy of President Franklin Pierce, is hosting a concert on the lawn at the Pierce Manse on Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. The concert will be preceded by an ice cream social and open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band is the Capital City’s professional community band, dedicated to bringing an annual series of summer concerts to the greater Concord area and throughout the state. Its compound name derives from its military affiliation with the Second Regiment of the New Hampshire National Guard in the late 1800’s and direction for more than half a century by Claremont cornetist, Arthur Nevers. The band also has links to the Civil War Band of 1861 that accompanied the Third New Hampshire Regiment to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Throughout its years of service, Nevers’ Band has remained a professional civilian community band, but its military origins have always flavored its history and traditions.

The Pierce Brigade hosts special events from May to October, including a lecture series that is free and open to the public Upcoming events include “Covered Bridges of New Hampshire” on August 14 (sponsored by NH Humanities); “Jane Means Appleton Pierce—A Life in the Shadow of Giants” on September 25; and “The Moffatt-Ladd House and Garden and Museum” on October 23.

The Pierce Manse is located at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, NH. More information, including a complete calendar of events, can be found at http://www.piercebrigade.org.

