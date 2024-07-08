Unlocking secrets of songwriting

The Center for the Arts is excited to announce an extraordinary event, “Behind the Lyrics: Singer-Songwriter Performances,” taking place at the Livery in Sunapee Harbor on Saturday, July 20 from 7 to 9 p.m.

This exclusive evening offers a rare opportunity to delve into the creative minds of some of the region’s most acclaimed singer-songwriters. Attendees will gain invaluable insights into the art of songwriting, with performances and discussions by celebrated artists Doug Farrell, Click Horning, Kathy Lowe, Jim Sferes, and Jennifer White.

Whether you’re a seasoned musician or an aspiring songwriter, this event is tailored to inspire and educate. Each artist will present one of their songs, sharing the intimate process of its creation, followed by a live performance and an interactive Q&A session.

This is more than just a performance; it’s a masterclass in songwriting. Aspiring musicians and new songwriters will find the evening particularly beneficial, offering a chance to learn directly from some of the best talents in the industry.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to enhance your craft and connect with fellow music enthusiasts in a supportive and inspiring environment.

Mark your calendar and join us for an unforgettable night at the Livery in Sunapee Harbor.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit centerfortheartsnh.org or contact info@cfanh.org.

Related Posts