Free Athletic Performance Training Summer Clinic for NH Students in Grades 6-12

For the second year in a row, Granite State Physical Therapy (GSPT) is hoping to decrease potential injuries in New Hampshire athletes by offering a free Athletic Performance Training Clinic in Concord starting this July.

Thousands of students in grades 6-12 participate in fall sports in New Hampshire, including cross country, field hockey, football, co-ed golf, soccer, spirit, unified soccer, and volleyball. Without proper pre-season conditioning, young adults are more susceptible to common injuries, such as shin splints, sprains, and strains/tears.

The Athletic Performance Training Clinic will be held over five sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m., beginning on July 16, at New Hampshire Technical Institute (NHTI) in Concord. Participants may register for single sessions or the full clinic.

Designed for athletes of all skill levels and abilities, participants will learn about injury prevention, strength and conditioning, mobility training, proper nutrition, and the importance of sleep and recovery to optimize performance. Participants will also explore exercise skills, such as core and glute activation, proper squat form, hip hinge mechanics, and learn about ways to care for minor injuries, like shin splints and mild sprains/strains. Coaches are also invited to participate in the clinics. All programming will be led by GSPT’s team of licensed physical therapists and certified athletic trainers.

“It’s important to us to offer this opportunity to New Hampshire students for free,” noted Brian Verville, GSPT’s founder. “Our focus is really on encouraging area athletes who might not have access to summer training programs to get outside and move. The clinic is a great way for our athletic trainers and physical therapists to give back to the communities we serve while helping to prevent preseason injuries.”

Certified athletic trainers and licensed physical therapists are injury prevention specialists who are extensively trained in identifying movement patterns that could lead to injury and in injury prevention program design. GSPT’s athletic trainers often work at schools within the greater Concord area. Their presence in the athletic environment helps to reduce injury rates while also providing education and information about how athletes can best protect themselves on and off the field.

GSPT’s Head Athletic Trainer Madisen Glaze, a former athlete and coach, says that a focus on injury prevention increases the longevity of athletes. “Preventing injuries keeps athletes healthy and on the field, court, or track, competing without chronic pain or other performance issues,” says Glaze. “Our goal is to provide a quality, fun program that helps to reduce athletes’ risk for injuries. Ultimately, we want to keep them on the field and off the bench!”

For more information about GSPT’s Athletic Performance Training Clinic or to register, visit granitestatept.com.

