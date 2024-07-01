Music, art and nature this summer

Kids in Nature: Watercolor Camp

Monday through Thursday, July 8-11, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join local artist Debbie Campbell for a painting workshop on the essentials of watercolor. Students, ages 10 and up, will learn watercolor techniques and express their creativity while learning about color, composition and perspective. Fee is $75. All materials provided. Advance registration required. Scholarships are available. To inquire or register, call 603-763-4789 x3.

Visiting Author Series: Burt Solomon

Tuesday, July 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Burt is the acclaimed author of a John Hay Mystery Series, available from Tor Publishing Group. His latest work is titled “The Murder of Andrew Johnson” and once again features John Hay as a central character. Burt is also an award-winning political journalist. He is a contributing editor at The Atlantic and has covered the White House and other aspects of Washington life at National Journal. Cost for members is $10 per person, Non-members $15 per person. Advance registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome. Meets at the Pavilion. To inquire or register, please call 603-763-4789 x 3.

Summer Concert with Hot Skillet Club

Wednesday, July 10, 6 to 8 p.m.

The three gals of The Hot Skillet Club bring their audience into another time and place, swooning their three-part harmonies, sock rhythm and walking bass lines with sweet violin fills and ripping solos. Their audience grows nostalgic under the spell of dreamy songs and swing that lights a fire on your feet. Picture fans laughing and swaying, dancing to juke box music that is Swing, Western Swing and songs from the Great American song book. Please bring your own picnic to enjoy as you listen to the music. Cost is $35 per person. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Purchase Tickets online at thefells.orgor email info@thefells.org

Summer Concert with New Legacy Swing Band

Sunday, July 14, 5 to 7 p.m.

Returning to The Fells is New Legacy Swing Band, whose big sound of their 17-piece swing band has been delighting New England for over 20 years. Their playlist includes Blood, Sweat and Tears, Brian Setzer, Herb Alpert, Chicago, and, of course, well-known big band and swing classics with updated (and swinging!) arrangements of the big band era. Please bring your own picnic to enjoy as you listen to the music and feel free to dance. Cost is $35 per person. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Call 603-763-4789 x3 or register online.

Kids in Nature: History Detectives Camp

Monday through Wednesday, July 15-17, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (For children entering grades 4-7)

You’ve read mystery books, but are you able to solve the mysteries of a building? Who lived at the historic Fells Estate? What can we gather from our observations of objects, art, and tools that were left behind? As we explore the historic house together, we’ll dig deep into the lives of those who lived here long ago. Come join us for fun puzzles, historic explorations, art, games, and more as we uncover the past together at the John Hay Estate. Meets at the Gatehouse. Fee is $75. Advance registration required. Scholarships are available. To inquire or register, call 603-763-4789 x3.

NH Furniture Masters Reception

Wednesday, July 17, 4 to 6 p.m.

The New Hampshire Furniture Masters will stage a summer-long exhibit in the gallery at the John Hay Estate at the fells. The group of professional furniture makers, formed in 1996, is committed to preserving the centuries-long tradition of fine furniture making as well as promoting the innovative work of younger makers. The group also fosters a prison education program now in its 16th year. The pieces on view (and for sale) will be changing as the summer progresses. Look forward to informative related programs planned.

The Furniture Masters will have a reception for the artists, work and community. Please email info@thefells.org or call (603) 763-4789 x3 to register in advance.

Art in Bloom

Thursday & Friday, July 18-19

Experience the art of our current Gallery exhibit, through the eyes of talented local floral designers. “In all of nature there can be nothing more expressive than silence,” wrote John Hay. See how these talented florists interpret the painted canvas through innovative floral designs—from a single stem set in the perfect vase to an elaborate arrangement. Members free, non-members pay Fells Site Admission.

Artists Weekend

Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday – Wet Paint Sale and Reception 3 – 4 p.m.

Discover the natural beauty and gardens of the John Hay Estate through the eyes of prominent New England artists as they create en plein air. Visitors are invited to observe artists interpret the landscape and watch as their paintings come to life and to discuss their individual techniques and learn what inspires them. Select artists demonstrate special artistry methods. Sunday culminates with a 3 p.m. reception of tea and treats; an exhibit of the weekend’s paintings; and a wet paint sale. Note that Sunday’s reception is free to all beginning at 3 p.m. and that paintings may be purchased off the easel anytime on Saturday or Sunday. Members free, nonmembers regular admission.

Kids in Nature: Nature Explorers Camp

Monday through Wednesday, July 22-24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. For children entering grades 1-5

Come investigate the wild side of The Fells to learn secrets of the plants and animals that call it home! Dip your toes in the stream and scoop up aquatic insects; explore the mysteries of the forest; get out on Lake Sunapee and learn about the “wild goose waters.” During our three days of adventure we will explore nature’s playground in the forest, stream, meadow and lake! Fee is $75. Advance registration required. Scholarships are available. To inquire or register, call 603-763-4789 x3.

Co-sponsored by The Fells and Lake Sunapee Protective Association.

Summer Concert with Brooks Hubbard

Wednesday, July 24, 6 to 8 p.m.

Brooks Hubbard is a national touring independent artist from the mountains of rural New England. Since the age of three, his connection with music has led him on a path of continuous growth, both as an artist and human being. From writing songs about the Iraq war at age fifteen to recording with members of Jackson Browne & James Taylors’ bands, countless house shows and concert venues, to opening for artists like KT Tunstall, Robert Cray, Reckless Kelly, Matt Mays, and Stephen Kellogg. Brooks has put in his 10,000 hours and then some to become a powerful singer, songwriter, and entertainer.

Bring your own picnic to enjoy as you listen to the music. $35 per person. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Call 603-763-4789 x3 or register online.

Summer Concert with John Murelle

Sunday, July 28, 5 to 7 p.m.

John Murelle, a baritone with a passion for a broad spectrum of musical genres, has established himself as a versatile performer. His repertoire spans the classical song cycles of Beethoven, Fauré, Schubert, and Vaughan Williams, to the beloved tunes of Broadway and popular music. John’s acclaimed theme recitals, such as “The Way You Look Tonight” and “That’s Amoré”, showcase his ability to connect with audiences through a diverse array of styles. Bring your own picnic to enjoy as you listen to the music. Cost is $35 per person. Advanced registration is required as space is limited. Call 603-763-4789 x3 or register online.

